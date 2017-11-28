Loading the player...

Meghan Markle confirms she is giving up acting career Meghan Markle has said that she wants to focus on important causes with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she is giving up her acting career following her engagement to Prince Harry. The 36-year-old revealed her decision during the couple's first joint TV interview, explaining: "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you."

READ: Who is Mishal Husain? Everything you need to know about the BBC broadcaster handpicked by Prince Harry

Meghan played Rachel Zane in Suits

The Suits actress revealed that she was looking forward to focusing her efforts on worthy causes, adding: "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realise once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."

READ: Ellen DeGeneres wants invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed their engagement on Monday

Prince Harry admitted that the couple had had some serious discussions about what their relationship would mean to Meghan's professional and personal life, saying: "That sense of responsibility was - it was essentially from day one, or maybe a couple of months in when I suddenly realised actually this is - you know I - I feel - I know that I'm in love with this girl and I hope that she's in with me, but we still had to sit down on the sofa and I still - you know I still had to have some pretty, you know frank conversations with her. To say look you know what you're letting yourself in for… It's not easy for anybody. But I know that you know at the end of the day she chooses me and I choose her and therefore you know whatever we have to tackle, together, or individually will always be us together as a team."