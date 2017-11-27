Loading the player...

Prince Harry proposed at Nottingham cottage - see which other royals proposed at home The royal revealed he proposed to Meghan Markle in his Kensington Palace home

Prince Harry, 33, has revealed that he chose to get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée Meghan Markle in his Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage. Speaking to Mishal Husain in his first interview with fiancée Meghan Markle, the Prince revealed: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us." The proposal caught the actress by surprise while the couple were "trying" to roast a chicken. Meghan said it was "an amazing surprise" and that it "was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

And he isn't the only royal to have popped the question in the comfort of his own house. HELLO! Online takes a look at some of the other Princes who have taken the same approach...

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden popped the question while at home one morning with his partner, Sofia Hellqvist. The Prince woke up first to surprise Sofia and waited nervously for her to stir. "I woke up several times the night before, I do not know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise," he said. Princess Sofia, who usually wakes up first, shared: "He did manage to surprise me, but I did think he was strangely refreshed that morning." She added: "But I could never believe it would end like this. Everyone who knows Carl Philip notices at once that he is an incredibly humble, warm and kind person. The more I got to know him, the more my love for him grew."

Another royal 'at home' engagement was between Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Charles asked for Diana's hand in marriage during a private dinner in Buckingham Palace before she endured on her travels to Australia. He had intended for her to think over the proposal during her time away, but Diana was over the moon with the news and accepted immediately. Diana was given a diamond and sapphire engagement ring – the ring now worn by The Duchess of Cambridge.