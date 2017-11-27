Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: will there be an extra bank holiday? The nation celebrated William and Kate's wedding with an additional day off

When Prince William and Kate were married in April 2011, the nation enjoyed an extra bank holiday in celebration of the big event as the royal couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. So can we expect the same when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot next spring? Sadly not, it seems. Downing Street has issued a statement confirming that there are "no plans" for an extra day off on the day of Harry and Meghan's wedding. It's likely because Harry is not directly in line to the throne, and his own nuptials are likely to be more low-key in comparison to his older brother's.

The timing of William and Kate's wedding meant the country was treated to two consecutive four-day weekends. Their nuptials were held on Friday 29 April, which fell at the end of Easter week and was the day running into the May Day bank holiday weekend. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will marry in the spring of 2018, with March and May among the most likely months, given pregnant Kate's April due date.

Currently, Westminster Abbey stands as the odds-on favourite wedding venue for the newly-engaged couple, with a spokesperson for Betfair saying: "It's the announcement the world has been eagerly awaiting and after some intense speculation over the last few days, the couple have now confirmed their engagement and a spring wedding. May is the favourite at 2/5, with April or May both at 10/3… Westminster Abbey is the 1/12 favourite for the venue of the wedding, ahead of Windsor Castle at 2/1 and St Pauls, where his parents were married, at 5/1." Other possibilities include St George's Church at Windsor Castle, where Prince Charles and Camilla were married, and St Paul's Cathedral where Harry's parents tied the knot in 1981.

Harry, 33, and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of Monday 27 November, with an official confirmation posted on Kensington Palace's Twitter account. It read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Prince William and his wife Kate have since expressed their joy at the couple's engagement, saying in a statement: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." The Queen and Prince Philip have also congratulated Harry and Meghan on their happy news, saying that they "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.