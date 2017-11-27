Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle's engagement ring himself The engagement ring has special significance to Princess Diana

It has been revealed that Prince Harry designed his fiancée Meghan Markle's engagement ring, touchingly using diamonds which belonged to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The couple, who have been dating since last year, appeared hand-in-hand together in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace for their first official appearance since announcing their happy news. All eyes were on the dazzling engagement ring adorning 36-year-old Meghan's finger as she proudly posed with her Prince in front of the waiting press.

Prince Harry has designed Meghan Markle's engagement ring

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan share look of love as they pose for engagement photos

The two outside stones came from the late princess' personal collection and are a poignant tribute to Diana in the year of the 20th anniversary of her death. At the centre of the ring is a large diamond from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for Harry who has visited many times since he was a child. It is also a place where the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half, Kensington Palace said. The band is made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen. When approached for comment, Cleave and Company told HELLO! Online: "Cleave & Company are greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best. We have no further comments."

The two outside stones came from the late Princess Diana's personal collection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All the details of her diamond engagement ring

Harry, 33, is not the only royal to design his bride-to-be's engagement ring using jewels that belonged to his mother. The Duke of Edinburgh designed an engagement ring for the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1947. The Duke had the ring made by the jewellers Philip Antrobus Ltd, using diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Greece. When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, he gave her Diana's famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring. He hid the priceless heirloom in a rucksack so he could pop the question on holiday in Kenya.