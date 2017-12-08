Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry to reunite for Grenfell Tower Memorial Service Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry will attend the service, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall

Members of the royal family will attend the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service on Thursday 14 December. The Prince of Wales, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry are due to go to the service, which will take place at St. Paul's Cathedral.

READ: Princes William and Harry make emotional visit to Grenfell community

The royals have been very much involved in supporting the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 71 people were killed and over 70 people injured, and Prince William visited the Support4Grenfell community hub in North Kensington along with Prince Harry, back in September. The pair met members of the Grenfell community and people leading the volunteer effort. William also visited the site of the fire back in June with the Queen, which he described as "one of the most terrible things I have ever seen", and vowed to return after a volunteer asked them to stay.

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry will attend the service

Kensington Palace also confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry had all individually sent donations to help the victims. A statement read: "The tragedy at Grenfell Tower has left a number of local people in need of urgent assistance. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pleased the Evening Standard's Dispossessed Fund has immediately swung into action. As residents of the local area they are keen to offer their immediate support."

The Queen and Prince William visited the site of the fire

The Queen also released a statement following the tragedy, which read: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."