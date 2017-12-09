Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton to write book on Meghan Markle The famous author will take a closer look at Meghan's life

Author Andrew Morton is to write an in-depth biography of Meghan Markle ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry in May next year. The writer – famous for his book on Princess Diana titled Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words – announced the news on his Twitter page. He tweeted: "Excited to be writing #MeghanMarkle's story. She has bags of charisma. A royal star who will have tremendous impact on royal family and wider world."

The Bookseller reports that the biography was commissioned by Michael O'Mara Books and is to be called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. The release date is 19th April 2018, the month before the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May. Michael O'Mara said: "Andrew Morton, whose California home is a short drive from the area where Meghan spent her youth, is ideally placed to produce the first in-depth look at her life."

Andrew Morton is known for his biographies on the royals and high-profile celebrities. He wrote William & Catherine: Their Story, which was released to coincide with the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As well as his books on Princess Diana, Andrew has also told the stories of Madonna, Angelina Jolie and the Beckhams. His book on Wallis Simpson is due to be published in February 2018.

Andrew recently spoke to HELLO! on the pairing of Prince Harry and Meghan and believes the late Princess Diana would have been thrilled at her son’s choice of partner. "People warm to Meghan not just because she is an attractive Hollywood actress but because she made something of her life before meeting Harry," he said. "She is a humanitarian and a campaigner for those less fortunate. Remind you of anyone? Of course the comparisons with Diana are inevitable. She would have heartily approved of her son's choice - a successful career woman in her own right."

He added: "As an American, who tend to be more open, and as an actress, where being in touch with feelings is part of the job, Meghan Markle will be an ideal foil for Harry. They are a modern, glamorous couple for a modern royal family."