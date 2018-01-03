Will Meghan Markle's mum Doria walk her down the aisle at royal wedding? Is this another break in royal tradition?

Her big day is just months away, and it seems Meghan Markle is planning to break tradition if the latest rumours are anything to go by. According to Us Weekly, the former Suits actress wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to be the one to give her away instead of her father, Thomas Markle. The 36-year-old will be tying the knot with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May, with millions of people around the world expected to tune in. A source close to the couple told the publication: "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day."

Meghan Markle reportedly wants her mum Doria to walk her down the aisle

Meet Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle's family

The insider added: "Their romance feels refreshingly modern and I think that's something that everyone at Kensington Palace has felt incredibly excited by." It's known that Harry and Meghan want the royal wedding to "reflect the characters of the bride and groom". Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf previously explained that they would be putting their own stamp on their wedding day. "They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple," he said. The move would be another break in tradition for the royal family, given that brides are traditionally walked down the aisle by their fathers. Meghan recently became the first non-royal member to spend Christmas with the Queen's family at Sandringham.

Prince Harry pictured with Doria and Meghan in October

The romantic wedding ring tradition Harry and Meghan may follow

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan's mum get along well; they were seen spending time together in October at the Invictus Games. In their first joint interview, Harry praised Meghan's mother, telling BBC broadcaster Mishal Husain: "Her mum's amazing." Speaking about introducing Harry to her loved ones, Meghan noted: "I'm sure from the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that, but they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends - excuse me, were able to - to really meet Harry, and my mum, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun."

Loading the player...

MORE: All we know so far about the royal wedding

Meghan also admitted that her royal fiancé hadn't yet met her father face-to-face, explaining: "It was just - you know it was just obvious that no matter what we were being put through that it was just temporary and that we were going to be able to get through that. So everybody was really happy. And he's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been - it's all been worth every effort."