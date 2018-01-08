This is how Kate is spending her 36th birthday The Duchess of Cambridge turns 36 on 9 January

It's a week of celebrations for the Cambridge family! Following Princess Charlotte's first day of nursery on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge is set to celebrate her 36th birthday on Tuesday. And it has been revealed that the royal has chosen to mark the occasion put of the spotlight. Her Deputy Communications Secretary told HELLO! Online: "She will be spending the day privately." It is highly likely that the Duchess will be doing something special with husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. William previously revealed that the couple's two children, particularly George, are good at arts and crafts - so Kate might well be opening something handmade on her birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 36 on Tuesday

Kate was a proud parent on Monday as she waved her little girl off for her first day at nursery. Kensington Palace released two photographs of the young Princess captured by the Duchess, which were taken shortly before she left for her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School. The little girl was dressed for the occasion by her stylish mum, and was wrapped up warm in a burgundy double-breasted wool coat by Amaia Kids, teamed the coat with grey cable knit tights and a pink cashmere cable knit scarf by royal designer Marie-Chantal. A pair of Mary Jane shoes from Spanish designer Dona Carmen, a red hair tie – also by Amaia Kids – and a Cath Kidston rucksack completed her look.

Kate is set to spend her birthday with her family

This will be Kate's final birthday as a mother-of-two, with the pregnant Duchess due to give birth to her third baby in April – a little brother or sister for George and Charlotte. Kate was last spotted on Sunday, where she was seen heading to a Sandringham church service with William, her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, along with the Queen and Prince Philip.