'Sweet and confident' Princess Charlotte is already speaking Spanish Prince William and Kate have a Spanish nanny for their children

Princess Charlotte is one talented little girl. The two-year-old, who started nursery this week, already knows some words in Spanish, thanks to her Palencia-born nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. A source told People that Prince William and Kate's daughter can speak a bit of the foreign language, and is "very sweet and very confident – she's always chatting away". The insider added that Charlotte is "so polite, but also fun and energetic" and has "beautiful manners".

George can count up to ten in Spanish

Despite her young age, the Princess is already well-versed in royal protocol. She showed impeccable manners while departing Poland with her family last summer, curtsying to diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell. She also showed a striking level of confidence in her nursery portraits that were released this week.

Princess Charlotte is "so polite, but also fun and energetic"

The photos showed Charlotte starting her first day at Willcocks Nursery School. Kate took the beautiful portraits of her little girl sitting and standing on the steps of Kensington Palace, ready to go to nursery. Charlotte was simply adorable wrapped up in a red coat and pink scarf, carrying her pink pony-patterned backpack.

Fans were quick to comment on how the Princess is already showing an uncanny resemblance to her great-grandmother, the Queen. She shares similar facial features to that of the monarch, from the shape of her chin and mouth, to the eyes and hair. Charlotte also displays incredible poise and confidence – a trait shown by the Queen in some of her early childhood photos.

Prince George with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

Charlotte, who turns three in May, is a full-time pupil at Willcocks Nursery School. Last month, the palace revealed that she would start nursery in January. A statement explained that Prince William and Kate had chosen the school because "they felt it was ideal as a first step for Princess Charlotte's early education and they were impressed by the team that work there".