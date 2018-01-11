Kate makes surprise outing in London for special cause The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the Anna Freud Centre

The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured out and about in London, carrying out a previously unannounced engagement on Thursday. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, made a surprise visit to the Amnesty International UK office where a conference on young people's mental health was being held. Kate was showing her support for her patronage the Anna Freud Centre, a children's charity that were co-hosting the Head Start conference.

The charity shared a photo of Kate arriving at the event, and captioned it: "We are delighted to welcome our Patron HRH the Duchess of Cambridge to the #HeadStartLearning Conference. HRH is a committed champion of children's mental health and wellbeing and it is fantastic to have her here!" Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum was pictured from the back, wearing her Tory Burch 'Bettina' tweed coat. Kate wore the coat in 2014 during a visit to New York when she was pregnant with her daughter Charlotte.

Kate attended a conference on young people's mental health

Kate's surprise outing comes one day after she visited Reach Academy Feltham in west London. The Duchess, who was carrying out her first engagement of the year, was visiting the school as patron of Place2Be. She met young boys and girls in nursery before touring the school and chatting to a group of secondary school pupils. The students spoke about the range of support Place2Be offers at their school, including emotional wellbeing support, LGBT groups and a girls' group.

It's been an exciting week for the pregnant royal. Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte started nursery on Monday, attending the Willcocks Nursery School in west London. The palace released two gorgeous portraits taken by Kate, showing her two-year-old daughter ready for her first day. The Duchess also celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday, choosing to spend the day in private with her family.