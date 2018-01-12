Meghan Markle's prom photo has resurfaced – and she wore a tiara! Prince Harry's fiancée was crowned Homecoming Queen at school

Meghan Markle was born to be royal! A photo of the former Suits actress attending her prom has resurfaced, and shows Meghan wearing a glittering tiara shortly after being crowned Homecoming Queen. Prince Harry's fiancée is her typical gorgeous self in the snap posted by Twitter user, Meghans Mirror. The royal-to-be wears a strapless lilac gown and proudly holds a bouquet of flowers as she stands next to her date.

Fans loved the old picture as they dubbed Meghan the "perfect queen" and commented that they can't wait to see her in a real tiara. "It's not fair that she looked that good in high school. LOL," wrote one fan, while another enthused: "She's beautiful!!"

Meghan pictured as Homecoming Queen at her prom

Old photos and videos of Meghan have gradually come to light following the news that she is engaged to Prince Harry. Last year, an old clip showed Meghan, aged 11, campaigning for women's rights. Nick News host Linda Ellerbee provided the video footage to Inside Edition, which shows a remarkably confident Meghan talking about gender issues.

After watching an advert for Ivory dishwasher soap which said "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," Meghan decided to write letters asking for the "sexist" language to be changed from "women" to "people". Her father encouraged her to write to Proctor & Gamble, civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred and the first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton. She also wrote to Linda Ellerbee, who interviewed Meghan for the news station in 1993.

Meghan as an 11-year-old talking about gender issues

Meghan 'so excited' to marry Harry

In the video, Meghan is seen saying: "I don't think it is right for kids to grow up thinking that mum does everything. If you see something that you don't like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people." After Meghan's protest, the advert changed the terminology to "people".