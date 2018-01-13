Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding seating plan explained The couple are to marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this spring is set to be the event of the year, with the couple due to marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May. Many high-profile friends and family will join the pair to celebrate their nuptials, so the seating plan for the service is bound to require careful attention. Now a royal expert has revealed how the seating plan is to be decided for the occasion.

Speaking to Town and Country Magazine for new TV show The Coronation, Alastair Bruce explained: "It’s very much a matter for the bride and the groom." He told the publication that there is less pressure on Prince Harry to have a long wedding guest list as he is not in direct succession to the throne. The chapel also only has a capacity of 800 people, in comparison to 1,900 at Westminster Abbey.

Alastair further revealed that Harry and Meghan will be assisted by The Lord Chamberlain's Office when it comes to organising the seating plan. He believes the pair are likely to follow the tradition of the groom's family on the right and the bride's to the left; close family will sit in the choir section to the front of the chapel.

HELLO! Online recently reported on the invitations for the royal wedding. It's likely that Harry and Meghan will keep with British tradition and send out their invitations in mid-March, some eight weeks before they tie the knot. It is thought the ceremony will be attended by foreign royals and political figures from the Commonwealth, as well as the couple's close friends and family.

The Prince's comrades from his time in the Army and Meghan's former Suits co-stars are likely to make an appearance, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to play starring roles as a pageboy and flower girl, just as they did at their aunt PippaMiddleton's wedding in May 2016.