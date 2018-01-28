Donald Trump had this to say about going to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding President Donald Trump was talking to Piers Morgan in his first ever international interview since his inauguration

President Donald Trump opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship – and upcoming wedding – while chatting to Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan in a world exclusive interview, which airs on Sunday night on ITV. Donald was asked by his friend Piers whether he had been invited to the royal wedding on 19 May, to which he answered: "Not that I know of." Piers then went on to quiz the President on whether he would like to go, to which he answered: "I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple." Piers added: "Meghan Markle did say you were a divisive misogynist," to which Donald replied: "Well, I still hope they're happy."

Donald Trump said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a 'lovely couple'

The interview, which will air at 10pm on Sunday night, also saw Donald apologise for controversially retweeting Britain First posts, leading Theresa May to publicly condemn his actions. Speaking about the apology, Piers said: "He just thought the videos, which to him depicted ISIS-like behaviour, deserved a retweet. I questioned him on that. By retweeting it he was effectively endorsing a racist organisation and he shouldn't be doing that… I thought it was an interesting exchange, I don't think he really wanted to go to the point of apology. But I kept pushing him and eventually we did get there."

Donald Trump spoke to Piers Morgan in a new interview

A clip from the interview saw Donald tell Piers that he was the "least racist person that anyone's going to meet", adding: "If you are telling me these are horrible, racist people then I will apologise." Speaking about his personal reaction to seeing the President, Piers explained: "He's just the same as when I met him on the Apprentice… It is surreal to be in a room suddenly with a guy I've known all that time and he's the most powerful man in the world. He's no angel... I get this, but he's also the leader of the United States and we need him."

President Trump - The Piers Morgan Interview airs tonight at 10pm on ITV