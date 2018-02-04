See a never-before-seen picture of Prince William and Kate hugging The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely show any public displays of affection

A new photograph has emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doing something they rarely do in public – hugging. The gorgeous picture was taken by photographer Chris Jackson, and was gifted to the King and Queen of Norway during their stay in Oslo last week. Journalist Simon Perry took a photograph of the gifts table at the Norwegian Royal Palace, which showed the portrait taking pride of place. In the shot, the couple looked a picture of happiness as they wrapped their arms around each other. As ever, Kate looked elegant in a light blue tailored jacket and skirt, with her long, brown hair styled in her trademark Chelsea blow dry. William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy suit, and both the Duke and Duchess had signed the photo at the bottom of the image.

Chris posted the photo of the gifts table on his Instagram account, captioning the shot: "This has been floating around Twitter and it was fantastic to see that the official portrait I took was presented as a gift to the King and Queen of Norway during the Cambridge’s Scandinavian Royal Tour #portrait #dukeofcambridge#duchessofcambridge #norway #royal #gift#photography #royalvisit #royaltour Picture credit: @sperrypeoplemag." Royal fans were quick to compliment the photo. One wrote: "Amazing and lovely portrait," while another said: "Such a beautiful photo Chris!!! I hope William and Kate will release it one day." A third asked: "Was this also part of their Christmas photo shoot?"

Prince William and Kate hugging by photographer Chris Jackson/ Photo credit: Simon Perry

Last week, William and Kate enjoyed an action-packed four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, which saw them spend two days in Stockholm, and two days in Oslo. Highlights of their trip included the couple bonding with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's young children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, during a visit to Haga Palace. The Duke and Duchess also attended many glitzy galas, including a black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassadors in Stockholm – which was attended by both Swedish and Hollywood royalty.

The Duke and Duchess recently went on a four-day tour of Sweden and Norway

In Oslo, meanwhile, Prince William was touched by a fan who had fond memories of his late mum, Princess Diana, while Kate turned heads in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown at a dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo. The pair completed their final day with a visit to Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo, which was the location of the hugely popular Norwegian TV show, Skam.

