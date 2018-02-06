Loading the player...

Find out why Meghan Markle wore a suit for her first public speaking engagement Royal body language expert Judi James decodes Meghan's first evening engagement

Meghan Markle shocked royal watchers across the world when she stepped out in a Alexander McQueen trouser suit for her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry. The former Suits actress, who presented an award at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London last week, opted against a gown for a slim-fitting outfit, consisting of cropped cigarette trousers, worn with high stiletto heels and an off-white cream blouse. Here at HELLO! Online, we spoke to body language expert Judi James about the reason behind Meghan's monochrome style. "Apart from the confident approach which I think is being reflected in her clothes, she tends to stick to monochrome," says Judi.

Meghan Markle wore a Alexander McQueen trouser suit last week

"The tailoring in the masculine shaped jacket, teamed with tight trousers does two jobs," she added. "It kind of bonds her to Harry. So in a way, like what a lot of celebrities would do, they are dressing slightly similarly with this masculine tone. It's kind of smart casual in a way as well." Commenting on the muted tones, Judi explained: "It's not too attention-seeking. She's not doing the royal thing yet, which will be to wear something really loud and outlandish. So she hasn't gone for that look."

Royal body language expert decodes Meghan Markle's first public speaking engagement

But it seems that Meghan is carefully selecting her outfits for each engagement, making sure the world doesn't get distracted by her new role. "[The suit] is very business-like," explained Judi. "She is approaching these events in these slightly understated, tailored looks - we know she wants to be an ambassador for charity work and things like that – and human rights. I think that's possibly where she is going with that one, it's slightly Angelina Jolie at work. It's that business-like, understated, 'take me seriously' look."

The former Suits actress with Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards

Since Meghan and Harry announced their engagement at the end of November, the happy couple - who will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19 - have embarked on a number of royal engagements designed to introduce Los Angeles-born Meghan, 36, to royal life. She has managed to win over the crowds with her charm all over the UK, having made visits to Nottingham and Cardiff in the past few months.

