Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares beautiful Valentine's Day snap of Leonore and Nicolas

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared the cutest photo of her two children, three-year-old Princess Leonore and two-year-old Prince Nicolas, to celebrate Valentine's Day! The Swedish royal posted the photo of the pair, who are wearing heart-shaped glasses, and wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day from Leonore and Nicolas!" Fans of the princess were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "Happy Valentine's Day. So sweet your children," while another added: "Oh so cute God bless both. A very, very happy Valentine's to your family and the people of Sweden."

Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas dressed up for Valentine's Day

There is no word on how Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill will celebrate Valentine's Day, however, Christopher recently opened up about their romance to the Swedish magazine King. He said: "I've met the woman of my life, the woman I love. But it is clear that it has its challenging sides to be married to a princess. Of course, it has complicated my life, for obvious reasons… I have no desire to achieve any kind of fame, nor have any benefits of it in my professional life. It happens that I'm mad about Madeleine. But in the end, you learn to live with it."

Princess Madeleine shared the sweet snap

Princess Madeleine and her husband are currently expecting their third child together. The palace released a statement confirming that Madeleine is due in March. It read: "Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill have decided that their third child will be born in Sweden. The Princess will arrive in Sweden in mid-February and the birth is expected to take place in March 2018." Although the pair reside in the UK, they are travelling to Sweden to welcome baby number three. A press officer for the royal couple said: "HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden. The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does."