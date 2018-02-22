Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sent handwritten messages to well-wishers Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sent handwritten notes to thank their supporters

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, have sent handwritten thank you letters to well-wishers who wrote to them congratulating them on their engagement. The happy couple sent a card with one of their engagement photos on the cover, and wrote: "We are so grateful for your lovely message congratulating us on our engagement. We are so happy and excited and look forward to 2018 being a very special year for us. Thank you for thinking of us." 'Royal letters', a blog that shares royal letters to well-wishers, posted the sweet snaps, and captioned the post: "RH Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Engagement 2018 #royalmail #royalletter #royalreply."

Eugenie and Jack sent handwritten notes

Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement in late January, and spoke to The One Show about the special moment Jack had proposed. The Princess said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way. I was over the moon, crying."

READ: Princess Eugenie reveals how the Queen reacted to her engagement

Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement in Janaury

She added that her grandmother, the Queen, was "very happy", saying: "Granny actually knew right at the very beginning, she was one of the few people who knew. She was very happy, as was my Grandfather." Jack added: "It was very, very nice that she was so happy for us." Eugenie and Jack have been dating since 2010, and met during a ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland. Prince Andrew was first to announce the engagement news, with Buckingham Palace also releasing a statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

READ: Princess Eugenie celebrates engagement with sister Beatrice