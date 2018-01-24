Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have to delay their wedding The happy couple announced their engagement on Monday

Planning a royal wedding is no easy feat! And it seems Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have already faced a setback. The couple, who announced their plans to marry on Monday morning, are reportedly keen to tie the knot as soon as possible this autumn, but due to the royal family's busy schedule, Eugenie has now had to delay her big day until October. According to MailOnline, other members of the royal family have already made commitments in the run up to the wedding, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to travel to Sydney in September for the Prince's Invictus Games.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will get married in autumn

"Eugenie and Jack are keen to tie the knot quite quickly, and there certainly wouldn't be any issue as regards the booking of the chapel given who her grandmother is," a royal source told the publication. "But the issue is that some members of the Royal Family already have commitments in the diary." The insider added: "There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead."

The Duke of York confirmed the news of Eugenie's engagement in a statement released on Monday. When asked about his daughter's wedding plans, Prince Andrew told the BBC: "It's now about finding the time and the date and getting it all organised, I think probably in the autumn some time, is the time every is looking at. We can't fix a date yet, we've got to look at everybody's diaries it's a bit more complicated than that." Eugenie, 27, is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, and currently eighth in line to the throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack, and will have the option to take his surname. In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Sarah, 58, congratulated her daughter and future son-in-law, calling the announcement "total joy!"

