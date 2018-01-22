Princess Eugenie talks engagement: 'It was the perfect moment' The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is set to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in the Autumn

Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank spoke about their engagement on The One Show on Monday. In Jack's first ever TV interview, the happy couple – who got engaged during their holiday in Nicaragua earlier in the year – opened up about the special moment while talking to presenter Matt Baker. Dressed in a stylish floral dress by Erdem and Jimmy Choo heels, Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed.

She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added "I was over the moon, crying."

In the interview, Eugenie also recalled how the couple met, telling Matt: "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24, and fell in love. We both had the same passions and drive for life. It's so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone – and you get to meet Jack!" Matt then quizzed Jack whether his background in hospitality will be an advantage during the wedding planning, to which Jack jokingly replied: "I am not sure that I will get a word in edgeways!"

Matt Baker spoke to Eugenie and Jack about their engagement on The One Show

Eugenie revealed that the wedding planning will commence tomorrow, and that Monday was the first day that she had worn her sapphire engagement ring. She said: "It feels very strange to be wearing it. It's very nice." When asked by Matt whether after seven years, Eugenie was wondering why it was taking so long for Jack to pop the question, she replied: "Maybe! No, I knew!"

Down-to-earth Jack also added that he wasn’t daunted by marrying into the royal family. He told his wife-to-be: "It's very special to be part of your family now, but it's just Jack and Euge I suppose!" Proud father-of-the-bride Prince Andrew was first to announce the engagement news, with Buckingham Palace also releasing a statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."