Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce wedding date Get Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding date in the diary!

Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be, Jack Brooksbank, have announced their wedding date! The happy couple, who revealed their engagement in late January, confirmed that they will tie the knot on Friday 12 October 2018. The royal family's official Twitter account shared the news, with a message that read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

The pair first spoke about their engagement on The One Show, and Eugenie, 27, opened up about how Jack proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Jack and Eugenie announced their engagement in late January

The wedding date confirmation comes shortly after Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, penned a truly heartfelt message to her daughter and her new fiancé. Printed exclusively in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, the sweet note tells of the couple's "kindness, love and goodness". Sarah wrote: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."