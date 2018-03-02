See where Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel took Princess Estelle for her birthday The Swedish royal was treated to a burger!

Princess Estelle had a royally delicious sixth birthday! Sweden's future Queen, who turned six on February 23, celebrated her special day dining at a '60s-themed restaurant. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's little girl was all smiles in an Instagram picture shared by the Swedish eatery Lily's Burgers. The restaurant posted a photo of the birthday girl, with her father, alongside a message that read: "Congratulations Princess Estelle who is 6 years old today. Come by again and we invite you to a milkshake."

Princess Estelle turned six on February 23 Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden

In the photo, Prince Oscar's big sister flashed a toothy grin between Prince Daniel and one of the establishment's employees. While the little Princess was pictured with her father, it is unclear if her mother or younger brother joined. Estelle's choice in restaurant reveals her taste for American cuisine. Lily's, which "dominates American classics," boasts a menu that matches it's theme with various burgers, fries and milkshakes. According to the site, Lily's ingredients are "always of the finest quality and lovingly cooked."

RELATED: Princess Estelle of Sweden turns six - see the stunning new portraits

The restaurant is no stranger to famous faces with Will Smith stopping by for a bite last September and Swedish actor and House of Cards star Joel Kinnaman being one of the diner's regulars. Ahead of her birthday dinner date, the palace released three new photos of Estelle taken by photographer, Erika Gerdemark, at the family's home at Haga Palace.

MORE: Sweden's Princess Estelle, 5, steals the show in new generational portrait

In one of the images, the Princess posed for a photo holding on to a cake with six lit candles. The royal's namesake cake was filled with raspberry yogurt mousse, vanilla cream, fresh raspberries and covered with meringues and pink marzipan. In two additional shots, Estelle resembled her mother in a black and white close up and another showing her sharing her delicious birthday cake with her 23-month-old brother.