When will Kate Middleton go on maternity leave? The Duchess of Cambridge's possible final official engagement could be 7 March

The Duchess of Cambridge has been hard at work in her official royal duties, but at seven months pregnant, when will Kate begin her maternity leave? With her due date in April, it is thought that her recently announced engagement, which will take place on Monday 12 March, may be her last public appearance before she bows out of her royal duties and prepares to welcome baby number three! The royal also took the final month off during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess's likely final engagement will be to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day with other members of the royal family including the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess is also due to make a solo appearance to open the new headquarters of the children's mental health charity Place2Be in London, for which she is Patron, on 7 March. The charity provides support to children in schools by working alongside school leaders, teachers and parents, and the new facility will help to train counsellors and teachers, as well as provide a home for the charity's research.

Kate is now seven months pregnant

It is unknown whether Prince William and Kate will be welcoming their second girl or boy, however, Kate's wardrobe seems to have hinted towards the pair welcoming their second baby son. The Duchess have recently favourite blue for several royal engagements, prompting speculation that a boy is on the way. Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies correctly, thinks Kate is having a boy, and told HELLO! that it is all about the shape of the baby bump.

She said: "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy." Fans of the royal family have been placing bets on what the couple will name their bundle of joy, with Arthur and Henry being popular choices for a baby boy, while Mary, Alice and Victoria are all top contenders for a baby girl.

