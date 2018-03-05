Meghan Markle is a pro at copying Kate Middleton's 'Duchess slant' – see photo Kate's go-to seated position has been dubbed the 'Duchess slant'

As she prepares to join the Queen's family, Meghan Markle is learning how to look, talk and behave like a royal. She's already mastered the curtsey, fans noticed during her outing to church on Christmas Day – and it looks like the former actress is also a pro at the 'Duchess slant'. Last week, Meghan attended the Royal Foundation Forum with her fiancé Prince Harry, and her future in-laws Prince William and Kate. Fans soon noticed that Meghan has adopted Kate's signature position when sitting down.

Named after Kate, the 'Duchess slant' is when a female royal keeps her knees and ankles tightly together and slants her legs to one side. The pose makes the legs appear longer and is a more modest position; Princess Diana was known for sitting in the same exact way when out on engagements. Although not technically a rule, it's generally frowned upon for female royals to sit with their legs crossed at the knee. Legs and knees must be kept together, which means crossing at the ankle is fine.

Meghan has perfected the 'Duchess slant'

All eyes were on Meghan at last week's engagement. It was the first time the former Suits actress attended her first joint engagement with Harry, William and Kate. Meghan looked ultra-chic in a Jason Wu belted wrap dress, that cost £1,415, while her future sister-in-law Kate was typically elegant, showing off her growing baby bump in a £99 blue Seraphine maternity dress.

Rules the royal family have to follow

Loading the player...

Meghan, 36, is set to marry her Prince Charming on Saturday 19 May. The TV star reportedly celebrated her hen do last weekend at a luxury spa retreat, according to The Mirror. It's believed that Kate, who is expecting her third baby in April, was absent from the pre-wedding party, as was Meghan's mum Doria, who lives in LA.

Absolutely everything we know about the royal wedding so far