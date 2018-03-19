Prince Harry 'inches from death' during service in Afghanistan Prince Harry's time in the army has been chronicled in a new biography

Prince Harry was just "inches from death" after his troop drove over a landmine during his service in Afghanistan. A new biography about the Prince's army career has chronicled the terrifying moment that Harry was working as a forward air controller, meaning that he would look from Taliban troop movements or signs of body heat, in the Garmsir area, which his commanding officer Major Mark Millford described as "about as dangerous as it can get". Captain Dickon Leigh-Wood, who was with Harry at the time, spoke about their unit driving over an unexploded landmine.

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan

"One of the vehicles in the column suddenly noticed something flick underneath the tank in front and everyone was ordered to stop. You automatically think, 'This is gonna go off. This is it'. The previous vehicles, including Harry's, had missed the pressure plate of an IED by about six inches. If any of us had gone over it, it would have been game over." Speaking about the fifth-in-line to throne's behaviour while serving in the army, he said: "[He] just got on with it. I never once heard him complain."

Prince Harry has previously spoken about his experience

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his time spent in armed forces, and how it had inspired him to begin the Invictus Games for wounded army veterans. He said: "I find myself on a plane that's delayed because a Danish soldier's coffin was being put onto the plane. Then, while I'm sitting there, I look through the curtain in the front, and there's three of our lads wrapped up in plastic, missing limbs. That's how it all started for me. There's a reason why I've been in the Army and I would never have left the Army and not done this role. These people are role models and they need to be. It needs to be celebrated more amongst society."