Kate Middleton pictured shopping at Waitrose in Norfolk The Duchess of Cambridge was seen in the popular supermarket chain with her own bag for life

Proving once again that she is just like the rest of us, the Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured doing her weekly shopping in Waitrose, just weeks before her third baby is due to be born. Kate was spotted in the supermarket store in Norfolk, where she is spending the last few weeks before the baby arrives. In the photos, Kate is seen with her own bags, loading up on essentials in the aisle, before packing up her shopping into her Land Rover, with the help of a protection officer. An onlooker told Daily Mail that Kate spoke to them, saying "Hi, hello," after they said "hello" to her. Renowned for being thrifty, Kate even appeared to have purchased a plant, with a '25 per cent off' price tag.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Waitrose in Norfolk

Kate isn’t the first royal to have been pictured doing their shopping in Waitrose. In April 2016, Prince Harry surprised shoppers as he paid a visit to his local Waitrose near his flat in Kensington Palace, where he went to buy some eggs. During the trip, Harry kept his head down and wore a baseball cap, although shoppers instantly recognised him. Lewis St George-McKenzie told The Sun how surprised he was to see Prince Harry in the store. He said: "You don’t expect to see a Prince doing his shop at nine in the morning." Harry then opted to use the self-service checkout till when it came to paying.

The Queen has also paid a visit to Waitrose

The Queen too, along with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, popped along to Waitrose in Poundbury, Dorset, in October 2016. While there, the monarch took a short tour of the supermarket, taking particular interest in the dairy produce on offer, as she chatted to marketing director Rupert Thomas. She also paused to admire the bright collection of flowers that greeted her at the entrance.

