Kate Middleton visits parents for Easter - will she go to Windsor for Sunday's royal service? But will she attend Sunday's Easter service with The Queen?

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be staying with her parents Carole and Mike Middleton this weekend, according to reports. Duchess Kate, who has just gone on maternity leave, is reported to have returned to her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire for the Easter weekend, and it's not yet known whether she and her young familly will make the journey to Windsor to be at Sunday's Easter service at St George's Chapel - the very chapel that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married in, in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at last year's Easter service

Following on from the news that Prince Philip decided not to attend this year's Maundy Thursday service, Buckingham Palace haven't confirmed who will in fact attend Sunday's Easter celebration at St George's Chapel - though Kate and Prince William did attend last year. Since Kate's parents live in Bucklebury, Berkshire, it would be an hour's drive to the chapel in Windsor.

Duchess Kate is due in April

Kate, who is nearing the end of her pregnancy, is due to give birth very soon - in fact, preparations are underway to make sure The Lindo Wing looks its best when the time comes. Passers-by this week noted that the railings by the steps of the entrance – where the new little Prince or Princess will make their public debut with proud parents Prince William and Kate – have received a fresh coat of paint, with the Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards tweeting: "The railings outside The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital Paddington are being painted. I suppose it's never too early to get used to the smell of fresh paint."

The royal family celebrating Easter in 2017

It is not known exactly when the royal baby is due, with Kensington Palace only confirming that he or she is expected in April. Royal watchers are however speculating that Kate will give birth towards the end of the month, judging by her past maternity plans. When Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013, she carried out her last official engagement on 15 June, attending the Trooping the Colour parade in London. She then began maternity leave and her son was born 38 days later on 22 July.

Similarly, when Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, she gave birth 37 days after beginning her maternity leave. That could mean that the baby is born around the weekend of the 28-29 April - coincidentally William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary falls on Sunday 29 April, so it could be a very special present for the royal couple!

