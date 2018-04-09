Loading the player...

The countdown is on! Hospital barriers set up for Kate Middleton's third royal baby Barriers have been set up outside the exclusive Lindo Wing

The Great Kate Wait is on! The countdown for Prince William and Kate's third royal baby has officially commenced. St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London have prepared for the arrival of the new Prince or Princess by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth. Kensington Palace previously announced that William and Kate are expecting their third child in April. An exact due date was not given, but the new developments at the hospital suggest the Duchess is ready to give birth any day now.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has recalled what it was like covering the royal births, for Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015, and what fans can expect this time around.

The barriers have been set up outside the Lindo Wing

"I covered the two previous royal births at the Lindo Wing and both have been very exciting moments for the media and royal watchers," said Emily. "Prince George's arrival happened at the end of the first Great Kate Wait, which saw many of us spend days outside the hospital. Lots of royal fans even started camping outside to ensure they'd be there for his first public appearance.

Kate and William's third royal baby is due any day now

"For Princess Charlotte's birth, St Mary's Hospital and Kensington Palace knew what to expect and made sure people didn't gather outside until Kate had been admitted in labour. I raced there after getting the alert at 6.30am and by 9.30am the baby had been born and by the end of the day we had seen Prince George arrive to meet his baby sister for the first time and then the Duke and Duchess presenting her to the world."

Parking restrictions have been put in place outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital

She added: "The set up will look similar to the last two times the Duchess gave birth, but as with Princess Charlotte's birth, things have been planned to minimise disruption to patients and staff at the hospital. Although aides will be marking out media positions and barriers are in place, no one can take up their positions until the baby is definitely on his or her way."