The Queen reveals the one present she always gets It seems many people have the same idea when it comes to what type of present to buy the 91-year-old monarch

When it comes to buying a gift the Queen, what does one get? Well, it seems that many people have the same thought process when deciding on what to buy the 91-year-old monarch. Giving a rare insight into her personal life, Her Majesty spoke about the present she always gets given in a new ITV documentary titled The Queen's Green Planet, also starring Sir David Attenborough. Quite aptly, it was revealed to be plants as the pair walked through the gardens of Buckingham Palace admiring the roses, with the monarch joking that she is "difficult to buy presents for".

The Queen discusses her most popular present with Sir David Attenborough

While discussing the flowers, Sir David asked the Queen: "I imagine you must be given quite a lot of roses?" In response, she said: "We are, I think we get a lot of gifts, especially people who have just, you know, invented a new, a new type of." Expanding further, Her Majesty added: "Which is rather fun. And then other people say would…would you like this for your…for my birthday last year, it was very useful, we had a lot of...you know, I've been quite difficult to give presents to, so." Laughing, David agreed: "I believe that's so," to which the Queen replied: "Of course, they’ve said, 'Oh well let's give her a plant…"

RELATED: Prince Harry reveals the Queen's best birthday present

The Queen most recently recieved flowers at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor

During the conversation with Sir David, the Queen also revealed how she planted trees for each of her four children, and how her beloved Corgis hate conkers because they are so prickly. Showing her wonderful sense of humour, she also joked as a helicopter circled overhead. "Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? Sounds like President Trump, or President Obama," she said.

RELATED: The unusual gifts recieved by the royal family

The new documentary, which airs on 16 April, sees the pair explore the Queen's plans to plant a whole network of forests across the Commonwealth. The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project is being supported by Woodland Trust and Sainsbury's, and the one-off programme also sees Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean, Prince William and his family in the Great Bear Rainforest in Canada, and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her conservation work with the government in Namibia.