Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't celebrate Easter with the Queen Prince William and Kate joined the Queen at the Sunday church service

The Queen was joined by members of the royal family at the traditional Easter Sunday service this weekend, but notably absent were her grandson Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. The couple – who are due to marry at St George's Chapel in May, the same place where the royals celebrated Easter – are believed to have spent the bank holiday in private, according to royal sources.

Harry and Meghan were a no-show at the church service, and while it's not known where they spent the weekend, the lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have carried out a string of engagements around the UK in recent months, not to mention they've been busy making the final preparations for their royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the Easter church service in Windsor

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family were out in full force in Windsor. The Queen was accompanied by Prince William and his wife Kate, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's third child. Kate is said to be due at the end of April. Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex also made an appearance, joined by their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. The Queen's granddaughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also made up the royal party.

The royals were out in full force to attend the annual church service

After the church service, the Queen met local children who also attended the ceremony. Her Majesty was presented with a bouquet of flowers, before returning home with her family. As part of her Easter celebrations, the 91-year-old monarch also marked Maundy Thursday at St George's Chapel. She handed out gifts and commemorative coins to deserving pensioners, but sadly Prince Philip was absent from the engagement as he was suffering with a hip problem.

The spotlight will once again shine on St George's Chapel in Windsor in May, when Harry and Meghan tie the knot. The couple have chosen to wed at the 14th century chapel, and so have Princess Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, who will marry in Windsor in October.