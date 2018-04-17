Loading the player...

This weekend will mark one month until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows at Windsor Castle. But on Saturday, the couple are putting aside any wedding preparations for a reception hosted by Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, and his wife Lucy Turnbull to celebrate the forthcoming Invictus Games Sydney 2018. Harry, who is the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, made his first public appearance with the former Suits actress at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in September.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their debut at the Invictus Games in Toronto

At the reception, held at the Australian High Commission in London, the couple will hear more about how plans are progressing for this year's Games in Sydney. They will also meet a number of UK and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom have experience of competing in the Invictus Games. Both Harry and Meghan were recently in Bath where they watched the UK team trials for this year's tournament.

The couple at the Invictus Games UK team trials in Bath

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick (WIS) servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country. Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto in 2017. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. For more information on the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, visit invictusgames2018.org

