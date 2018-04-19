Royal photographer Chris Jackson reveals what it was like to take the first pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson has snapped pictures for the royals for more than a decade

Royal photographer Chris Jackson is one the few people in the world to get a real insight into the British royal family. In a new interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Chris - who works for one the biggest photo agencies, Getty Images – has opened up about his favourite pictures of the royal family, calling particular attention to bride-to-be Meghan Markle. "When I first photographed Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games, their first official appearance together, it was quite poignant," he shared.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson has opened up about taking pictures of Harry and Meghan

"The Invictus Games are an event Prince Harry has developed after visiting the Warrior Games in Colorado and it means so much to him. I've watched it grow from the first Games in London, to Orlando and Toronto, when Meghan and Harry came out and watched the wheelchair tennis. It was great to see them interact so naturally together and it's been fantastic to have this new dynamic in the royal family."

The happy couple got engaged in November

Chris, who will be on hand to take photos during the royal wedding at Windsor Castle on 19 May, heaped praise on Meghan, noting that she has been welcomed with open arms by the nation. "We had her first public appearance at Nottingham and she had an amazing response from the British public," he explained. "There were crowds three-deep and she took the time to go along and meet everyone."

Chris with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto

But, he said, nothing can compare to the excitement of the engagement photocall. "I was invited up to the photo call at Kensington Palace and it just meant that it was all official and we had so much to look forward to," he said. "It's been a fantastic to photograph her more and to get to know how to photograph them in the best possible way." Thanks to his royal connections, Chris married the Duchess of Cambridge's former stylist Natasha Archer in France, in May. Chris has previously been named Royal Photographer of the Year, and is responsible for shooting official images of the British royals.

