How Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending what could be their last weekend as a family of four The arrival of the third royal baby is imminent!

This weekend could very well be the last one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will enjoy as a family of four - and the tight unit will no doubt be making the most of these precious family days. Duchess Kate, 36, who is expecting to give birth any day now, will certainly be warm this weekend with the glorious April weather hitting an all-time high in London.

In fact, it's believed that the Cambridges may even head out of the humid capital and escape to Bucklebury, Berkshire, to spend time with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The pregnant royal enjoyed some quality time with her folks there during the Easter period and takes the opportunity to spend time in the country whenever she can. While she would be further from the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, should she feel the early signs of labour while at her family home in Berkshire, it wouldn't take much more than an hour to drive the 50 miles to the hospital from there.

Of course Kate might choose to be nearer the hospital just in case - her maternity unit is only a quick 10 minute dash from their home in Kensington Palace, and if she did it would mean she and husband Prince William were closer to the Queen's birthday celebrations on Saturday evening. The monarch, who turns 92 this year, will be enjoying an exciting concert at London's Royal Albert Hall which will be broadcast live on BBC1.

The Lindo wing is the same hospital Kate gave birth to George and Charlotte in, in 2013 and 2015, respectively Over the past week, royal fans have been camping outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Cambridge family. The royal baby will arrive less than a month before another major royal event – the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

