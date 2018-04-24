Loading the player...

See Prince Charles' incredibly sweet congratulatory message to son Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate's third child was born on Monday 23 April

Prince Charles has expressed his joy at welcoming a new member to the family, saying he is delighted by the birth of Prince William and Kate's third royal baby. On behalf of himself and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, the future King released a statement that read: "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

Prince Charles, 69, is also the proud grandfather to Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three next week. The newest addition to the Cambridge family arrived on Monday 23 April. Kate, 36, gave birth just after 11am and seven hours later, she was out on the steps of the Lindo Wing hospital, presenting her son to the world alongside her husband William. The Prince drove the family home on Monday evening, where they have been able to celebrate the birth of the baby boy in private.

The baby boy's name has yet to be announced

Members of their immediate family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, are expected to visit the newborn at Kensington Palace. Kate's mother Carole Middleton was spotted shopping in Sloane Square, London on Monday, on the day that her daughter gave birth. Carole, who lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire, will likely visit her new grandson with husband Michael over the next few days.

Kate gave birth to her third child on Monday

The Duke and Duchess have most likely decided on a name for their third child and will share the news with the public in due course, with William telling crowds outside the hospital that his son's name would be revealed soon. One of the first people he would have told is his grandmother the Queen, who is currently in Windsor with Prince Philip. Once the immediate family are informed, Kensington Palace will announce the baby's full name and title in a statement.

