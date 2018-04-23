Loading the player...

Kate and William proudly introduce their baby boy to the world: first photos The royal couple welcomed their third child at 11.01 on 23 April

It was the moment the world had been waiting for. Shortly before 6pm on 21 April, Kate Middleton and Prince William emerged from the front door of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital to introduce their newborn baby boy to the world. Kate, wearing a red Jenny Packham dress, looked blissfully happy as she cradled her tiny son in her arms, while beaming William stood with a protective arm around his wife. The baby Prince, who was wrapped up in a white blanket, was awake throughout the photocall, but completely unaware of the global excitement surrounding his birth. After waving to the crowds, the couple returned inside the hospital but re-emerged just a few minutes later, walking down the steps hand-in-hand, with William carrying his son in a baby carrier. William very briefly spoke to the press before driving his wife and their newborn baby boy back to Kensington Palace, telling reporters that the couple were "very happy, very delighted", adding: "Thrice the worry now!" He then joked: "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time." Asked about a name, he replied: "You'll find out very soon."

William and Kate proudly introduced their baby son on the steps of the Lindo Wing

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm on Monday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." It came just hours after the Duchess was admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour.

The Duchess gave birth to her third baby at 11.01am on 23 April

A short while after his arrival, the new Prince met his big brother and sister for the very first time. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were brought to the Lindo Wing by dad William to see their new baby sibling shortly before 5pm on Monday afternoon. George, who had spent the day at school seemed a little shy as he arrived, but sister Charlotte confidently waved for the waiting press, smiling for the cameras as she walked up the steps, hand-in-hand with her father.

Kate, 36, looked radiant, just seven hours after giving birth

The new baby is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild. His title will be HRH Prince of Cambridge. It has been noted that the royal baby has a very patriotic birthday – St George's Day. He also shares a birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor - the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing on 23 April 23 1981. The little Prince just missed out on arriving on the Queen's 92nd birthday, which was on Saturday, and came six days before William and Kate celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on 29 April.

The world got its first glimpse of the new Prince of Cambridge