Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a very hands-on approach to their wedding preparations. This week, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple had chosen their music for their church service – noting that a "great deal of interest and care" had been taken in making their selection. Among those chosen to take part is Britain's Got Talent cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who has now revealed he received a personal phone call from Meghan asking if he would play at the 19 May nuptials.

Sheku, 19, first came to the couple's attention when Harry watched him play at a charity concert in London last year. Taking to Twitter this week, he confirmed: "I'm so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can't wait!"

Sheku Kanneh-Mason received a phone call from Meghan asking him to perform at the royal wedding

Since Harry and Meghan's wedding is taking place at St George's Chapel, the church's choir –The Choir of St George's Chapel – will also perform. The group, which was first founded in 1348, is made up of 23 boys and 12 adult men. And while Sheku will have a solo performance on the big day, he won’t be the only instrumentalist. A larger orchestra will also play, with musicians from BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia performing, led by conductor Christopher Warren-Green.

The 19-year-old cellist confirmed the exciting news on Twitter

Christian gospel group, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, will also perform. Karen, a conductor and founder of the group, said that the choir was looking forward to performing during this "historic" occasion. "The Kingdom Choir is truly honoured to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment," she said. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we'd like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union."

