Princess Eugenie makes exciting announcement ahead of royal wedding The royal will marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

With five months to go until her big day, Princess Eugenie is in the middle of planning her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. But she now also has another very important project to focus on. The 28-year-old, who works as an associate director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, has announced a new patronage in keeping with her love of the art world. Taking to Instagram this week, Eugenie wrote: "Very happy to announce that I am now Royal Patron of the Tate Young Patrons. This institution does remarkable work for the arts and I'm very proud to begin working with them. Picasso at the Tate Modern on view until September is just incredible…"

Princess Eugenie is now the Royal Patron of the Tate Young Patrons

Eugenie's love of the arts is well documented. She studied a Combined Honours BA in English Literature, History of Art and Politics at Newcastle University in September, 2009, graduating with a 2:1 degree in 2012, and subsequently went on to forge a career based on her passion. She has worked for Mayfair-based Hauser & Wirth since the summer of 2015, and in April last year was promoted to the role of director. Prior to that, the Princess worked for online auction house Paddle8 in New York City, where she was based from 2013.

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie said: "I've loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn't be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people."

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on 12 October

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Eugenie and fiancé Jack have now taken up residence at the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace – right next door to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 12 October, having announced the news of their engagement in January.

