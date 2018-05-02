Loading the player...

The Queen meets one-week-old Prince Louis at Kensington Palace Her Majesty paid a visit to her new great-grandson at home

The Queen has been introduced to the newest member of her family – her adorable great-grandson Prince Louis. The 92-year-old monarch paid a visit to Prince William and Kate's home in Kensington Palace earlier this week, where she was able to meet the one-week-old royal baby for the first time. Pictures obtained by the Sun showing the monarch arriving in personal helicopter, and emerging carrying a handpicked posy of spring flowers - presumably to give to new mum Kate. The Queen has been in Windsor since Easter and was spotted horse-riding in the grounds of her castle on the day that Louis was born.

Just like with her other great-grandchildren, Her Majesty will have been one of the first people to know about the baby's birth. In 2013 when Prince George was born, William called his grandmother on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the news. William and Kate will have also informed the Queen of their son's full name before making the official announcement to the public. The Queen does not technically have to approve the name, but William will have told his grandmother first out of respect.

Prince Louis was born on Monday 23 April

The Queen's visit comes shortly after William and Kate officially registered the birth of their son. Louis' birth certificate was made public on Tuesday, showing the all-important details including his date and place of birth – 23 April 2018 at St Mary's Hospital, Praed Street, Westminster – and his full name and title, His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

The Queen, pictured at Easter, has been in Windsor

Royal watchers were quick to note William and Kate's occupations of 'Prince' and 'Princess of the United Kingdom', respectively, while their places of birth – Paddington for the Duke and Reading for the Duchess – were also documented. The baby's 'usual address' is the family's home, Kensington Palace.

Louis' birth has been officially registered

After Louis was born, Kensington Palace released a statement, expressing the joy of the Queen and her family. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."