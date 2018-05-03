Loading the player...

Kate Middleton sent a letter to Meghan Markle's maid of honour three years ago – find out why Lindsay Jill Roth sent the Duchess a copy of her book back in 2015

The Duchess of Cambridge will be meeting a whole host of Meghan Markle's pals at the upcoming royal wedding in May. But it seems Kate already has a connection to one of Meghan's best friends and rumoured maid of honour, author Lindsay Jill Roth. Back in 2015, Lindsay sent a copy of her book, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, to the Duchess – and she received a letter of thanks from the palace!

Royal blog Meghans Mirror spotted the connection, and retweeted a photo of the letter Kensington Palace sent Lindsay in November 2015 on behalf of Kate. The letter, written by Miss Claudia Spens, Head of General Correspondence at the palace, read: "The Duchess of Cambridge has asked me to thank you for your card of 19th October and for enclosing a copy of your book, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of. Her Royal Highness was very touched that you should think of her in this way, and sends you her best wishes."

Lindsay received a letter from Kate in 2015

At the time, Lindsay shared a photo of the correspondence and captioned the post: "Thank you #KateMiddleton! You are what #prettyis. Can't stop smiling! @kensingtonroyal #UK #london @simonschuster."

MORE: The Queen's very generous wedding gift to Harry and Meghan revealed

Lindsay's book is described as a take on The Devil Wears Prada, and follows the story of Alison Kraft, an aspiring actress who reaches a dead end in her career. She changes direction and lands a job as an assistant to world-famous makeup artist Sally Steele.

Meghan acted as a maid of honour at Lindsay's wedding in 2016

The description reads: "Alison loves her new job and the new swag. Even better, she discovers she's actually really good at it! But in the midst of juggling her love life, crazy family members, and the grueling demands of a jealous, flaky boss who could put Miranda Priestly to shame, Alison starts to question her choices. How long before the pretty face cracks for good?"

MORE: Which royal couple have just moved in next door to Harry and Meghan?

It's not yet known who Meghan has chosen for her bridal party, but rumours are rife that the former Suits actress has picked Lindsay to be her maid of honour. The ladies have been best friends since their student days at Northwestern University, and Meghan acted as maid of honour at Lindsay's own wedding in August 2016.