There's another Louis in Prince William and Kate Middleton's family

Prince William and his wife Kate recently surprised royal fans when they revealed that they named their newborn son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles - a clear nod to the royal family. And while the name is a significant tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke's maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg, it has since been noticed that there's already another Louis in the family! The Duchess of Cornwall's daughter, Laura Lopes,named one of her eight-year-old twins, Louis.

Laura, who also shares eight-year-old Gus and ten-year-old Eliza with husband Harry Lopes, is the daughter of Camilla from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Prince Charles became her step-father following his 2005 wedding to Camilla. Although she keeps a low-profile, Laura clearly enjoys a good relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry. Not only was she amongst the guests at William and Kate's wedding in 2011, but her daughter Eliza was one of the bridesmaids on the big day. William, Kate and Harry were also in attendance at Laura's own wedding in May 2006. There is also another Louis in the family - Princess Diana's nephew, Louis Spencer. He is the eldest son of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his father's first wife Victoria Lockwood, and is the heir to the Spencer earldom. The socialite is William and Harry's first cousin and second cousin to Prince George.

Meanwhile, Prince George and Prince William also have Louis in their middle names. The moniker, which is French and German in origin, means "renowned warrior". Kensington Palace announced the baby's name four days after the birth. They released a statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge." Last week, William and Kate officially registered the young Prince's birth. The official document lised the baby's date and place of birth as 23 April 2018, St Mary's Hospital, Praed Street, Westminster. The newborn's full name and surname is listed as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

