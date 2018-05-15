Loading the player...

Thomas Markle reportedly claims he will walk Meghan up the aisle at royal wedding The retired lighting director said on Monday that he will not attend

Thomas Markle appears to have had a change of heart and has said he would like to attend his daughter Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry this weekend. On Monday the retired lighting director, 73, told TMZ he would no longer attend the nuptials or walk Meghan up the aisle. The decision came amid claims he had staged photos with a paparazzo, causing embarrassment to his daughter and the royal family.

However, on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Thomas has changed his mind and would like to attend the wedding, on the condition that his health improves. According to the US website, he is back in hospital experiencing serious chest pains. Thomas is hoping to be well enough to fly to the UK before Saturday's nuptials.

Harry and Meghan's wedding will take place on Saturday

Royal watchers are waiting for an updated official statement from Kensington Palace. On Monday, a palace spokesman said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." Confirmation of whether Meghan's father will attend is expected soon.

MORE: All the latest details about the royal wedding

Thomas is now saying he is keen to attend the wedding

Kensington Palace revealed just ten days ago that Thomas would be attending. It was thought that Meghan's dad would be waiting for the bride at the church entrance, ready to walk her up the aisle and give her away to Prince Harry. Her mother Doria Ragland is still set to have a special role on the day, accompanying Meghan to St George's Chapel in Windsor in the same car.

MORE: See where Harry and Meghan will stay the night before the wedding

Meghan's dad, who was due to arrive this week, was set to meet senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate. It would have also been the first time that the groom-to-be would have met his future father-in-law.