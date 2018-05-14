Loading the player...

Has Lady Amelia Windsor been excluded from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding? She's been dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family

Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor has reportedly missed out on an invite to the royal wedding. The 22-year-old, who has been dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family, will not be attending the nuptials this weekend, and neither will her older siblings Marina, 25, and Edward, 29.

A friend of the University of Edinburgh student told the Sun: "They were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going. Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modelling and Instagram posts. Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn't want anyone upstaging the bride."

Amelia, 22, has been dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family

Amelia is certainly making waves in the fashion industry. The model, who spent her year abroad studying in Paris and Rome, has walked for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and is a regular on the fashion circuit. The pretty blonde also starred in a fashion campaign for Penelope Chilvers – the designer behind the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite boots.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia and her grandfather the Duke of Kent attend Prince William and Kate's pre-wedding dinner

Royal watchers won't know until the big day whether Amelia and her siblings have actually been snubbed from the wedding guest list. Harry and Meghan have only invited 200 of their closest friends and family members to their second wedding reception, which will be hosted at Frogmore House by Prince Charles. The evening will include a sit-down dinner, while the first reception, which will be hosted by the Queen at St George's Hall, will be open for all 600 guests who attended the church ceremony.

MORE: Lady Amelia's best fashion moments

It would certainly be a surprise if Amelia didn't make an appearance. She is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent – the Queen's first cousin. The Duke, 82, and his wife the Duchess of Kent, 85, live just a stone's throw away from Harry and Meghan at Kensington Palace.