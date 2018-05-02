Loading the player...

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use carriage previously used by Pippa Middleton Prince Harry has already travelled in the carriage on several occasions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the carriage they will use for the royal wedding! A post shared on Kensington Palace's Twitter page confirmed that the pair have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor after becoming husband and wife in Windsor on 19 May. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The carriages are used in royal events such as coronations, state visits and, of course, weddings.

One of the Ascot Landau carriages

Speaking about why Prince Harry is already well acquainted with the Ascot Landau, the read of the royal mews, Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, said: "He was best man at his brother's wedding so he rode in one of these with the bridesmaids and pages as part of the procession following the wedding. But he's also been in the Queen's procession at the royal meeting at Ascot, so he's ridden in these quite regularly." He added: "It was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage. Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high – so there's lots of visibility for everybody."

If there is wet weather, the pair will travel in the Scottish State Coach

In a statement, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Prince Harry and Ms Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day." However, if there is rainy weather, the pair will travel in the Scottish State Coach, which has a partial glass roof so royal fans will still be able to spot the happily married couple. The coach was last used by the Queen and Prince Philip during her 90th birthday celebrations.

