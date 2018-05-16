Thomas Markle will reportedly miss the royal wedding to undergo heart surgery He will be having the operation on Wednesday…

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will reportedly now miss his daughter's royal wedding day on Saturday, after telling TMZ that he has to undergo major surgery this week. The 73-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack last week, and will now be unable to travel to England due to his recovery - according to the publication, he will have the operation on Wednesday morning. "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," he told the site.

Meghan as a baby with her father, Thomas

The news comes after Thomas had a change of heart and said he would like to attend Harry and Meghan's nuptials - despite earlier telling TMZ that he would not walk his daughter up the aisle, after claims emerged that he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer.

On Tuesday it was revealed that he would attend the wedding on the condition that his health improved - but having been admitted back into hospital with chest pains, the website reports that after having some tests it has been decided that Thomas will need the surgery.

Meghan and Harry will wed on the 19th May at St George's Chapel, Windsor

Royal watchers are waiting for an updated official statement from Kensington Palace. On Monday, a spokesperson said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." It's not known whether the palace will confirm Thomas' attendance or not, but friends of the royal couple say they are concerned for him and focusing on supporting him rather than worrying about the impact on the event.

It was revealed just ten days ago that Thomas would be at the wedding, and walk his daughter down the aisle. It was thought that he would be waiting for the bride at the church entrance, ready to give her away to Prince Harry. Her mother Doria Ragland is still set to have a special role on the day, accompanying Meghan to St George's Chapel in Windsor in the same car.