Royal fans have been waiting a total of 168 days for this week to arrive, the royal wedding week! The official countdown began when news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced on 27 November 2017 and even though many details are still a secret, such as the dress, the suit/uniform Prince Harry will wear, and who is in the bridal party… there is one thing we are slowly discovering, the guest list.

This weekend, the first wedding guests have arrived in London and it's none other than Meghan's Suits co-star Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett. Gabriel's wife, an Australian actress and former model, shared a picture on Instagram showing her and their son, Luca, kissing in front of Buckingham Palace. Jacinda posted the snap in honour of Mother's Day in America and Australia and captioned it: "Kissing in front of the Queen. #buckinghampalace Happy Mother's Day to my Mum and all the extraordinary Mums around the world and to my angels for all of it. #thankyou#bestjobever".

Jacinda Barrett with her son Luca in front of Buckingham Palace

HELLO! confirmed back in March that Meghan's co-stars and key executives were all invited to the nuptials, which take place this Saturday 19 May at Windsor Castle. A source exclusively told HELLO!: "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed, adding that guests likely to attend the nuptials include Suits star Abigail Spencer, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra, and tennis champion Serena Williams.

Gabriel Macht plays Harvey in popular show Suits

Back in March Abigail Spencer opened up about her friendship with the bride-to-be and said she was "one of the loveliest human beings on the planet". "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she told PEOPLE. "I'm just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude — she's going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her."

