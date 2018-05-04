Revealed: This member of the royal family will not attend the wedding Prince William and Kate's third son will not be seen on the day

Prince William and Kate's third son, Prince Louis, will not attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May at Windsor Castle, it has been revealed. Despite the couple's other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, reportedly having key roles at the wedding of the year, the newest addition to the family will stay at home.

Prince Louis would be just under one-month-old on the big day, making him too young for such a big affair. His mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to attend with her husband Prince William, who will act as Prince Harry's best man.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, had previously said that it would make sense for Prince Louis to stay at home with the children's nanny Maria Borrallo, or even with grandmother Carole Middleton. "William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte’s involvement in the ceremony," said Emily. "I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service."

Prince Harry and Meghan can expect the rest of the royal family to be present on their big day – even Prince Philip who recently underwent a hip operation. When asked if the 96-year-old would be present on the day, a palace source said: "We very much hope so".

From Meghan's side of the family, only her parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, have been confirmed. The couple, who have been divorced since 1988, will arrive in the UK on the week of the wedding. They are set to meet the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate ahead of the big day. The meeting will be "a private family moment".