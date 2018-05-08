The weather forecast for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is out - and it doesn't look good! Prince Harry and Meghan will exchange vows at Windsor Castle on 19 May

With less than two weeks to go till the biggest wedding of the year, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moods may be dampened as rain is on the forecast. According to the Met office, the unexpected summer heat is likely to subside with showers and gusts of wind set to fall over the thousands of guest expected to swarm over to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire. "It is a bit far off to give a definite picture," a spokesperson told the Express. "But the trend for that period is mixed, so there are likely to be dry and sunny spells but also spells of rain."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May

The UK managed to embrace the warmth this bank holiday weekend with the glorious May weather hitting an all-time high across the nation. However, it seems the heat peaked too soon ahead of the royal wedding. It is believed that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are set to spend the next few days tying up loose ends to make sure everything goes to plan on the day. The pair have been very hands-on in their planning and are expected to travel to Windsor a week before the wedding.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding follow suit from Prince William and Kate's?

Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the former actress doesn't have any more official events planned with Harry before their big day. Meghan has already been getting used to her new royal role in the lead-up to her nuptials, having carried out 16 days of royal engagements together with the Prince since announcing their engagement on 27 November. She also carried out a private engagement to meet Grenfell Tower survivors.

Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance together at the Invictus Games in 2017, have been together since 2016, and along with their friends and family, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle.

