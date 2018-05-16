Here's your ultimate royal wedding procession map Are you heading to Windsor this weekend? Take this map

Thousands of royal fans are due to take to the streets of Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday (19 May). Well-wishers will see the newlyweds undertake a carriage ride through Windsor straight after their nuptials at St George's Chapel. The picturesque route will take them through Windsor's historic streets, offering plenty of opportunity for them to share their special day with the public. The journey is designed to allow members of the public to see the newlyweds in person while they are still dressed in their bridal finery.

Prince Harry and Meghan will undertake a carriage procession through Windsor

HELLO! has enlisted illustrator Clair Rossiter to design the perfect royal wedding map, for the public to make the most of the best vantage points - whether you are watching from home or will be in Windsor on the day, this guide will help take you through the couple's procession route. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will start their journey at St George's Chapel around 1pm, following their wedding ceremony at noon. They will travel by a carriage down Castle Hill and along the High Street, proceeding through Windsor Town and down to the end of the Long Walk. They will then travel back up the beautiful tree-lined avenue to Windsor Castle, where they will join their guests for their first reception at St George's Hall.

One of the best positions will be along the nearly three mile stretch which rolls from Snow Hill to the gates of Windsor Castle, known as the Long Walk. Thousands of spectators will be able to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan from their carriage. If you are positioned at Snow Hill, fans will be able to get a sweeping aerial view of the carriage ride - this will likely be a popular picnic spot on the day, so head there early to reserve a spot.

If you are planning to go down to Windsor on the weekend, expect to face airport-style security in the town. On the day of the wedding, roads in and out of Windsor will be closed from 6am. Trains will be running throughout the night and in the early hours of the morning to accommodate fans travelling from all around the country.

