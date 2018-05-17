Meghan Markle releases statement regarding father Thomas Markle The bride-to-be reveals he will not be attending the royal wedding

Meghan Markle has released a statement just two days before her wedding to Prince Harry about the health of her father, Thomas Markle, which confirmed that he will not be attending the special day. Tweeting from Kensington Palace, she wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Meghan has been told that her father Thomas Markle is unable to attend on medical advice. Sources say she is obviously concerned about him but is surrounded by her friends and very much looking forward to the wedding. Her statement comes just a few days after Thomas told TMZ that he would not be able to attend the wedding after having to undergo a heart operation. Speaking about his health, he told the online magazine: "I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited." There was doubt whether Thomas would attend the wedding after it was revealed that he had worked with paparazzi for staged photos looking at photos of Meghan. Kensington Palace released a statement regarding the situation which read: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Since Thomas will no longer be attending the wedding, royal fans have been discussing who might walk Meghan down the aisle, with most believing her mother, Doria Ragland, will accompany her daughter instead. The pair have a close relationship, and it has already been confirmed that Doria will be travelling to St. George's Chapel for the ceremony with Meghan on Saturday. The mother-of-the-bride arrived in London on Wednesday, and is thought to be meeting members of the royal family on Thursday.

