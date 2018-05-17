Kate Middleton pictured for first time since welcoming baby Prince Louis as she travels to Windsor The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured for the first time since she introduced Prince Louis to the world. Kate, 36, was accompanied by Prince William as she left Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal on Thursday afternoon. Trying to keep a low-profile, the mum-of-three looked lovely in a chic floral Michael Kors dress, which was decorated with white, red and blue flowers. With her brunette tresses left loose in luscious waves, Kate hid behind a large pair of designer sunglasses as she made her way to the castle.

The Duchess of Cambridge pictured in Windsor

The British royals met with the Queen, who was in Windsor. It's been three weeks since Kate stood on the steps of Lindo Wing, where she and William, 35, introduced their newborn baby to the world. This sighting will most likely be the first time Kate is apart from Louis as she gears up for the royal wedding, which takes place on Saturday. Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the infant will not be attending the grand affair with his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have been confirmed as bridesmaid and pageboy for Meghan.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, previously said that it would make sense for Prince Louis to stay at home with the children's nanny, or even with grandmother Carole Middleton. She said: "William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte's involvement in the ceremony. I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I'm sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service."

