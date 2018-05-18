Mike Tindall's wedding day advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The former rugby star married Zara Phillips in 2011

Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has opened up about meeting Prince Harry's fiancé Meghan Markle, and how he thinks the actress will cope on the big day. Speaking to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the former rugby player, who married into the royal family in 2011 said: "I think she'll be nervous, but coming from her background in TV she's used to public spotlight.

"Not quite as much probably as has gone on this week, but she'll be fine and I think she's experienced enough to know that all she can do is enjoy the day. And it's a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that's what I wish for them, and hopefully they'll live happily ever after."

Mia Tindall's father also proudly spoke about being welcomed into the royal family "with open arms". "The best thing about the royal family is that they're so lovely," he said.

Zara and Mike Tindall are due to attend the royal wedding alongside Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips. It is also reported that their children will make an appearance, however, none of them have been included in the bridal party.

Kensington Palace revealed earlier this week the pageboys and bridesmaids that will accompany bride Meghan down the aisle. Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six, all make up the bridal party. Meghan has also asked her best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, to join her.

